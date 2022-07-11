Lake Park man gets 10 years prison for fatal crash

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison in connection with a 2020 utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed.

Christopher Bosma, 50, pleaded guilty in April in Osceola County District Court to vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

District Judge John Sandy also fined Bosma $1,370 and ordered him to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Kelsie Sturm, who was killed in the July 18, 2020, incident. A charge of vehicular homicide – intoxication was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Bosma was driving a Polaris Ranger on a trail west of Harris, Iowa, while participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns. He lost control of the vehicle while turning, and Sturm, 34, of Lake Park, was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

A blood sample taken nearly three hours after the rollover showed Bosma's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.165%. The state crime lab estimated his BAC at the time of the rollover was between 0.19% and 0.22%. Iowa's legal limit is 0.08%.