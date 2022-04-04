 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Lake Park man pleads guilty of vehicular homicide

  • 0

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with a 2020 utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed.

Christopher Bosma, 49, entered a written plea Monday in Osceola County District Court to vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

Christopher Bosma mugshot

Bosma

According to court documents, Osceola County Attorney Nolan McGowan will recommend that Bosma be sentenced to 10 years in prison, one of the terms of a plea agreement. Bosma also will be ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of Kelsie Sturm, who was killed in the July 18, 2020, incident.

A charge of vehicular homicide – intoxication will be dismissed.

Bosma was arrested in March 2021, eight months after the rollover. According to court documents, Bosma was intoxicated while participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns.

Bosma was driving a Polaris Ranger on a trail west of Harris, Iowa, at about 4:15 p.m., when he turned onto another road and lost control of the vehicle. Sturm, 34, of Lake Park, was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her. She was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

People are also reading…

A blood sample taken nearly three hours after the accident showed Bosma's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.165%. The state crime lab estimates his BAC at the time of the accident was between 0.19% and 0.22%. Iowa's legal limit is 0.08%.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Global outrage, Bucha mourns at mass graves in wreck of Russian retreat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News