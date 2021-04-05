Lake Park man pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide

SIBLEY, Iowa -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of vehicular homicide in connection with a utility vehicle rollover in which a woman was killed.

Christopher Bosma, 48, entered his written plea Friday in Osceola County District Court to charges of vehicular homicide – intoxication and vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

According to court documents, Bosma was intoxicated while participating in a UTV poker ride that involved bar hopping in several towns on July 18.

Bosma was driving a Polaris Ranger on a trail west of Harris, Iowa, at about 4:15 p.m., when he turned onto another road and lost control of the vehicle. His passenger, Kelsie Sturm, was thrown from the vehicle, which tipped over on top of her.

Strum, 34, of Lake Park, was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

A blood sample taken nearly three hours after the accident showed Bosma's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.165%. The state crime lab estimates his BAC at the time of the accident was between 0.19% and 0.22%. Iowa's legal limit is 0.08%.

