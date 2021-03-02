 Skip to main content
Lake Park man sentenced to prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Lake Park, Iowa, man who transported more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine to Northwest Iowa has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

Dustin Noble, 38, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Noble and others from November 2019 through March 2020 conspired to sell at least 5,000 grams of meth. Noble admitted to helping acquire and transport 20 pounds of meth from California. Noble also helped acquire one-half to 1-pound quantities of meth during three trips to Sioux City early 2020.

