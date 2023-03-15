SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Lake View, Iowa, man was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexually abusing a female juvenile in 2017.

William Biller Jr., 47, faces three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, three counts of lascivious acts with a child and one count of indecent contact with a child. He turned himself in to the Sac County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued Monday.

Biller is accused of touching the girl beneath her clothes from February 2017 to May 2017 at a home in Early, Iowa. The girl, who was under age 16 at the time of the alleged abuse, reported it to the sheriff's office last August.

According to court documents, Biller admitted to investigators that he had touched the girl under her clothing several times for weeks and said it was wrong.