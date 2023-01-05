Lake View man gets three years' probation for string of Sac County burglaries

SAC CITY, Iowa — A Lake View, Iowa, man involved in a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes has been placed on probation.
District Judge Christopher Polking on Tuesday suspended a 10-year prison sentence for John Bogue and placed him on three years' probation. He was sentenced according to terms of a plea agreement.
Bogue, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and three counts of third-degree burglary. He was one of four people charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property was stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1, 2021, through March 4. He and Nick Bogue also set a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.
John Bogue was ordered to pay a total of $8,454 in restitution jointly with Kennedie Ford and James Becker. A restitution amount for the arson charge has yet to be determined.
People are also reading…
Nick Bogue, 42, of Lake View; Becker, 34, of Wall Lake, Iowa; and Ford, 27, of Lake City, Iowa, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the burglaries, and all were placed on probation.
Sioux City Journal Reporter Nick Hytrek's Five Favorite Stories of 2022
Sioux City Journal Reporter Nick Hytrek's Five Favorite Stories of 2022 were all columns he penned. Nick's stories focused on town pride, "David" going up against "Goliath" and an especially rare dog.
After a Memorial Day morning storm blew though Holstein, ripping and scattering its Avenue of Flags, community members didn't spend much time …
If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three ti…
"I had no understanding he was this rare," Johnson said, nodding toward the energetic bundle of hair lying nearby. "I just saw a dog that was …
Hulse is doing what she believes to be right. If you want to call her something, call her an example to landowners whose property is along the…
"There hasn't been anything here to let you know you're at the Woodbury County Fairgrounds," fair manager Mark Thompson said. There should be …