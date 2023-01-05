 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake View man gets three years' probation for string of Sac County burglaries

SAC CITY, Iowa — A Lake View, Iowa, man involved in a string of burglaries at rural Sac County homes has been placed on probation.

District Judge Christopher Polking on Tuesday suspended a 10-year prison sentence for John Bogue and placed him on three years' probation. He was sentenced according to terms of a plea agreement.

Bogue, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson and three counts of third-degree burglary. He was one of four people charged in connection with burglaries and thefts in which copper piping and wiring and other property was stolen from at least three locations from Dec. 1, 2021, through March 4. He and Nick Bogue also set a fire that destroyed a house and two outbuildings.

John Bogue was ordered to pay a total of $8,454 in restitution jointly with Kennedie Ford and James Becker. A restitution amount for the arson charge has yet to be determined.

Nick Bogue, 42, of Lake View; Becker, 34, of Wall Lake, Iowa; and Ford, 27, of Lake City, Iowa, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the burglaries, and all were placed on probation.

