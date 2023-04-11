SAC CITY, Iowa -- A Lake View, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing a female juvenile.

William Biller Jr., 47, pleaded guilty Monday in Sac County District Court to single counts of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child.

In addition to sentencing Biller to prison, District Judge Adria Kester ordered him to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and he must serve a lifetime special sex offender sentence after he completes his prison sentence. If he were to violate terms of the special sentence, he could be sent back to prison.

Biller also must pay $400 in civil penalties. As part of a plea agreement, two counts each of third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child and one count of indecent contact with a child were dismissed.

Biller touched the girl beneath her clothes on numerous occasions from February 2017 to May 2017 at a home in Early, Iowa. The girl, who was under age 16 at the time, reported it to the sheriff's office in August.