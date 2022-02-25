 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeside man charged with 2018 sexual assault of Storm Lake child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Lakeside, Iowa, man has been charged in connection with the 2018 sexual assault of a 9-year-old child in Storm Lake.

Dosalua

Dosalua

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of the alleged assault on Feb. 16. An investigation revealed that the child was sexually assaulted in December 2018 in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue.

On Thursday, police arrested Harny Dosalua, 34, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony. His bond was set at $25,000.

Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
