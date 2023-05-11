STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Lakeside, Iowa, man has entered a plea to charges of having sexual contact with a 9-year-old child in Storm Lake.

Harny Dosalua, 35, entered Alford pleas Tuesday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts of lascivious acts with a child. In an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt, but the judge enters a guilty plea into the record.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious conduct with a minor will be dismissed. There was no agreement on Dosalua's sentence in the plea deal.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of a sexual assault on Feb. 16, 2022. An investigation revealed that the child was assaulted in December 2018 in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Dosalua was arrested Feb. 24, 2022.