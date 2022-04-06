 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lakeside man pleads not guilty of sexually assaulting child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Lakeside, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old child in Storm Lake.

Harny Dosalua, 34, entered his written plea Wednesday in Buena Vista County District Court to charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious conduct with a minor and two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

Harny Dosalua mug

Dosalua

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of the alleged assault on Feb. 16. An investigation revealed that the child was sexually assaulted in December 2018 in a home in the 500 block of College Avenue.

Dosalua was arrested Feb. 24.

