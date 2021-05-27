Landlords, tenants claim Orange City rental ordinance unconstitutional

"It's not that we're hiding anything, we're just private. It feels like we're being invaded," said Nordyke, who, with Singer, has rented a Delaware Avenue single-family home from Dykstra for six years. "I get why they want to do it, but if there's nothing wrong, why have the inspector just randomly show up to look at it?"

City manager Earl Woudstra said the ordinance ensures Orange City renters live in safe homes that comply with electrical and other building codes.

"We just want to make sure all our citizens have the opportunity to live in a safe environment," Woudstra said. "We're trying to take a reasonable approach."

Receiving unanimous Orange City Council approval on Feb. 15, the ordinance requires landlords to register their properties with the city, which will inspect them every five years -- or sooner if concerns or violations were found in a previous inspection. The city must give at least a 15-day notice of an inspection to the landlord, who is responsible for notifying the tenant. Inspections shall not be conducted without the owner or a representative present, unless given permission to do so.

If a tenant does not consent to an inspection when the inspector arrives, the city can obtain an administrative search warrant to enter the home.