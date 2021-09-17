Landrum sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing

Landrum declined his chance to speak before being sentenced. Public defender Billy Oyadare said Landrum would appeal his conviction.

Landrum stabbed the pair after the three had been drinking in the apartment that Adem and Drappeaux shared at 2103 Nebraska St. Drappeaux, 43, testified that Landrum became upset after she rebuffed his sexual advances. He left and returned with a knife, then stabbed her five times in the arm and chest with a steak knife before Adem stepped in and scuffled with Landrum. The fight moved outside, where Adem, 37, was stabbed in the face, chest, back and arms. Landrum was arrested three blocks away about 90 minutes later.

Oyadare had argued at trial that Landrum, who had given the couple rides and bought groceries for them, acted in self-defense. Landrum testified himself that he had had enough of Drappeaux "mooching" off of him by coming to his home to use the shower. Landrum said that on the night of the stabbing, he had gone to her apartment to confront her about it. Drappeaux became furious, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and attacked him, he said. Landrum said he took the knife from Drappeaux, fending her off before fighting with Adem.