Landrum sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing

SIOUX CITY -- Salahadin Adem died a hero, his sister said, stepping in to save his girlfriend's life while Michael Landrum attacked her with a knife.
Once Adem intervened, Landrum turned his focus to Adem, stabbing him 24 times and leaving him to die outside a Sioux City apartment building.
"My brother did not deserve to leave the earth this way," Yasmin Adem said Friday before Landrum was sentenced to life in prison without parole for her brother's murder. "His final act is what took his life away because he was trying to save someone else's life."
Concluding her victim impact statement, Yasmin Adem told Landrum he deserves to die in prison, saying she hoped he's raped and murdered there.
"I will never forgive you for this. ... People like you have a special place in hell," Adem said.
Jurors found Landrum guilty in Woodbury County District Court last month of first-degree murder for the Sept. 11, 2020, stabbing death of Salahadin Adem and attempted murder and willful injury for the stabbing of Natasha Drappeaux. In addition to the lifetime prison sentence, District Judge Steven Andreasen sentenced Landrum, 55, of Sioux City, to 25 years in prison for the other two charges, ordering them to be served consecutively, or back to back, with the life sentence in recognition of there being two separate victims.
Landrum declined his chance to speak before being sentenced. Public defender Billy Oyadare said Landrum would appeal his conviction.
Landrum stabbed the pair after the three had been drinking in the apartment that Adem and Drappeaux shared at 2103 Nebraska St. Drappeaux, 43, testified that Landrum became upset after she rebuffed his sexual advances. He left and returned with a knife, then stabbed her five times in the arm and chest with a steak knife before Adem stepped in and scuffled with Landrum. The fight moved outside, where Adem, 37, was stabbed in the face, chest, back and arms. Landrum was arrested three blocks away about 90 minutes later.
Oyadare had argued at trial that Landrum, who had given the couple rides and bought groceries for them, acted in self-defense. Landrum testified himself that he had had enough of Drappeaux "mooching" off of him by coming to his home to use the shower. Landrum said that on the night of the stabbing, he had gone to her apartment to confront her about it. Drappeaux became furious, grabbed a knife from her kitchen and attacked him, he said. Landrum said he took the knife from Drappeaux, fending her off before fighting with Adem.
"He was scared," Oyadare told jurors in his closing argument at trial. "It's sad this incident led to this tragic outcome, but it was never the intent of Mr. Landrum to go over and kill this man."