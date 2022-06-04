Larchwood man indicted by federal grand jury for child porn production

A Larchwood, Iowa man could see up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted of the charge of production of child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota, Shane Allan Nelson, 36, was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 3, 2022 because he allegedly "employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor female to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct, knowing that such depictions would be transported in interstate or foreign commerce or mailed."

Per the release, the incidents occurred between March 13, 2020 and March 18, 2020. On June 1, 2022, Nelson pled not guilty to the indictment.

While the maximum penalty for a conviction would be up to 30 years in federal prison, punishment could also include: a $250,000 fine, a "life of supervised release" and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

