Larrabee man killed in single-vehicle accident in Cherokee

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Larrabee, Iowa, man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday night, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
At around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to 430th Street near U Avenue for a report of a rollover accident. Investigators say Anthony Eugene McAlpine, 33, was eastbound on 430th Street when he lost control of his 2004 Chevrolet K1500, which then entered the south ditch.
McAlpine's vehicle rolled, ejecting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said speed may have contributed to the accident. The incident remains under investigation.
