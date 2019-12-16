Larrabee man sentenced to jail for domestic abuse

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Larrabee, Iowa, man has been fined and sentenced to jail for domestic abuse.

Initially charged with kidnapping, Justin Banta, 38, agreed to a plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of domestic abuse assault in October in O'Brien County District Court.

District Associate Judge Ann Gales on Friday sentenced Banta to 180 days in jail and suspended all but 40 days of the jail term. He was given credit for 10 days already served since his arrest. Banta was fined $315 and was placed on probation for two years. He also was ordered to have no contact with the victim for five years.

According to court documents, Banta forced the woman into his car on May 3 in Hartley, Iowa, and refused to let her get out before driving away and physically assaulting her in the car. O'Brien County authorities said an Iowa State Trooper later located the suspect vehicle on U.S. Highway 59 south of Calumet. The woman was recovered, and Banta was taken into custody.

