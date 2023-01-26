 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Las Vegas man pleads guilty of shipping meth, through the mail, to Cherokee; faces a decade or more in prison

  • 0

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

SIOUX CITY — A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shipping methamphetamine to Cherokee, Iowa.

James Conlan, 58, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Conlan and others conspired to sell more than 1 kilogram of meth from January 2021 through December 2021. Conlan further admitted to shipping meth from Las Vegas to Cherokee through the mail.

Conlan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Sioux City Journal Reporter Nick Hytrek's Five Favorite Stories of 2022

Generosity blows away Holstein's Avenue of Flags organizers
Generosity blows away Holstein's Avenue of Flags organizers
Emerson residents buy into grocery store's return
Emerson residents buy into grocery store's return
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
Moville landowner sets example in resisting CO2 pipeline developer
Moville landowner sets example in resisting CO2 pipeline developer
Woodbury County Fair finally gets a proper entrance
Woodbury County Fair finally gets a proper entrance
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

On the one hill with internet connection, Ukrainian kids build makeshift classroom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News