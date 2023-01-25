 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Las Vegas man pleads guilty of shipping meth to Cherokee

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty Wednesday to shipping methamphetamine to Cherokee, Iowa.

James Conlan, 58, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Conlan and others conspired to sell more than 1 kilogram of meth from January 2021 through December 2021. Conlan further admitted to shipping meth from Las Vegas to Cherokee through the mail.

Conlan faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

