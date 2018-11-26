Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer
Marcos Lopez Avalos, 46, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Nov. 19, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Luis Alberto Deloera, 40, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 13, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Benito Garcia Martinez, 56, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Nov. 14, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Brooke Lindsay Hagen, 35, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Nov. 19, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.