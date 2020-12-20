Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
David Moses Cox, 34, Winnebago, Nebraska, forgery, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 15, five years prison.
Diondre Antone Dale II, 23, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (three counts); sentenced Dec. 15, five years prison.
Khatija Janette Mills, 27, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 11, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Derrick Brooks, 43, Sergeant Bluff, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Dec. 11, two years prison suspended, one year probation.
Ja'lin Shcoria Smith Walker, 25, Grand Rapids, Michigan, forgery (two counts), second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 15, five years prison.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Nathan Curtiss Ouren, 28, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
