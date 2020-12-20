 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report
View Comments

Latest Woodbury County court report

{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

David Moses Cox, 34, Winnebago, Nebraska, forgery, fourth-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 15, five years prison.

Diondre Antone Dale II, 23, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (three counts); sentenced Dec. 15, five years prison.

Khatija Janette Mills, 27, Sioux City, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 11, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Derrick Brooks, 43, Sergeant Bluff, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Dec. 11, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

Ja'lin Shcoria Smith Walker, 25, Grand Rapids, Michigan, forgery (two counts), second-degree theft; sentenced Dec. 15, five years prison.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Nathan Curtiss Ouren, 28, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Dec. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Latest Woodbury County court report
Sioux City man sentenced to 14 years prison for kidnapping
No. 8 story of the 2020: Siouxland sees four guilty murder verdicts in quick succession
Yankton woman sentenced to prison for meth trafficking
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News