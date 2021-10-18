Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Zachary Thomas Ross, 20, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 13, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
James Paul Pumputis Jr., 47, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Dustin Eugene Kass, 34, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentenced Oct. 13, seven days jail, two years probation.
Brittney Lynn Hood, 31, Sioux City, second-degree theft, forgery; sentenced Oct. 12, 10 years prison suspended, two year probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Cody Lee Smith, 38, Le Mars, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation (habitual offender enhancement), failure to appear (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Oct. 8, 30 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Cory Daniel Jurrens, 34, Le Mars, first-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 1, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Chad Danielson, 23, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Oct. 8, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Vataya Marchae Goodwin, 20, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kevin Bernard Wardley, 37, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Oct. 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Justin Lee James, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.