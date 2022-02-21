 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Woodbury County court report

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Shantweela Mirtala Reyes, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 16, five years prison.

Corey Ray Trotter, 24, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 17, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Lori Elaine Cunningham, 45, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Feb. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Troy Allen Hagberg, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison.

Kevin William Maas, 51, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Feb. 11, five years prison.

Adrienne Simone Picotte, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kevin Lee White Jr., 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison.

People are also reading…

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News