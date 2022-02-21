Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Shantweela Mirtala Reyes, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 16, five years prison.
Corey Ray Trotter, 24, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 17, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Lori Elaine Cunningham, 45, Sioux City, forgery (two counts); sentenced Feb. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Troy Allen Hagberg, 49, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison.
Kevin William Maas, 51, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Feb. 11, five years prison.
Adrienne Simone Picotte, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kevin Lee White Jr., 24, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison.