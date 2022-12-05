Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison.
Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced Nov. 29, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Ricardo Salvador Vazquez, 27, Hutchins, Texas, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 29, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Nestor Sadam Rodriguez, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 30, 10 years prison.
David Warren Kinnaman, 44, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), eluding (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Nov. 30, 15 years prison.