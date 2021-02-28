 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Shawn Stan Bauer, 50, Sioux Falls, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Megan Danille Thomas, 21, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced Feb. 17, 10 days jail.

Christopher Dominic Mathauer, 31, Sioux City, first-degree harassment; sentenced Feb. 24, 150 days jail.

William Lee Cooper, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 8, five years prison.

Lavel Tarese Fox, 28, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced Feb. 19, 10 days jail.

Cassandra Rochelle Kropp, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree arson; sentenced Feb. 23, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Cody Dennis Langel, 25, Alton, Iowa, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 22, five years prison.

Nickolas Ray Risner, 37, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- impending breathing; sentenced Feb. 19, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jennifer Lynn Stinton, 47, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison, two years probation.

Dillon Dean Weaver, 21, Sioux City, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 15, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Wanita Irene Twito, 52, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

