Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Shawn Stan Bauer, 50, Sioux Falls, second-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 17, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Megan Danille Thomas, 21, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced Feb. 17, 10 days jail.
Christopher Dominic Mathauer, 31, Sioux City, first-degree harassment; sentenced Feb. 24, 150 days jail.
William Lee Cooper, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 8, five years prison.
Lavel Tarese Fox, 28, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced Feb. 19, 10 days jail.
Cassandra Rochelle Kropp, 32, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, second-degree arson; sentenced Feb. 23, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Cody Dennis Langel, 25, Alton, Iowa, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 22, five years prison.
Nickolas Ray Risner, 37, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- impending breathing; sentenced Feb. 19, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jennifer Lynn Stinton, 47, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison, two years probation.
Dillon Dean Weaver, 21, Sioux City, second-degree theft, failure to appear; sentenced Feb. 15, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Wanita Irene Twito, 52, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Feb. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.