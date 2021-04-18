Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Dawn Pauline Handy, 49, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 16, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Alexander James Deford, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Benjamin David Staab, 37, Lawrence, Kansas, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced April 13, 15 years prison.
Davis Ross Lyons, 32, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, neglect of a dependent person; sentenced April 12, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation on neglect charge, 30 days jail for OWI.
Michael Allen Covey, 45, Greenville, South Carolina, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced April 9, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Gregory Carpenter, 59, Lockhart, Texas, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced April 8, five years prison suspended, two years probation.