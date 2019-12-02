Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Schampayne Mercedes Russell, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Larissa Jackson, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Nov. 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Connie Lynn Craney, 35, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 25, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Brody Cobbs, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, interference with official acts, probation violation; sentenced Nov. 26, probation revoked, 12 years prison.
Darian Joseph Tegrotenhuis, 20, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband; sentenced Nov. 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.