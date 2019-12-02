You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Schampayne Mercedes Russell, 21, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 25, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Larissa Jackson, 31, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Nov. 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Connie Lynn Craney, 35, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced Nov. 25, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Brody Cobbs, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, interference with official acts, probation violation; sentenced Nov. 26, probation revoked, 12 years prison.

Darian Joseph Tegrotenhuis, 20, Sioux City, possession of electronic contraband; sentenced Nov. 26, deferred judgment, three years probation.

