Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Heather Leanne Griffin, 39, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Feb. 16, 10 years prison.
Kori Rae Groves, 38, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 15, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Nicholas Daniel Polencheck, 23, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (two counts), trafficking in stolen weapons (two counts), carrying a dangerous weapon; sentenced Feb. 15, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation, 20 days jail for dangerous weapon charge.
Thomas Edward Merchant Jr., 39, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 13, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jeannie Kay Kleymann, 38, Harlan, Iowa, lottery theft, forgery, identity theft; sentenced Feb. 14, five years prison.
Daniel Allen June, 37, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 10, five years prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Anna Lisa Camarena, 53, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Waylon Dean Blackbird, 32, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jacob Gene Flores, 30, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 10, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge James Daane
Michael Coffman, 22, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Feb. 3, five years prison suspended, two years probation.