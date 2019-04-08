{{featured_button_text}}
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Nathopolis Gerryl Williams, 32, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced April 1, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Talia Jean Bass, 26, Walthill, Nebraska, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced April 4, 15 years prison.

David Paul Pinney, 60, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced April 2, five years prison.

Christopher Melvin Gagnon, 38, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced April 3, 10 years prison.

Marcus John Morris, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 2, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

Heath Henry Hiltabrand, 33, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 1, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Kyle Lee Adams, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; sentenced April 1, five years prison.

Johnathan Michael Medina, 21, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 2, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

James Paul Pumputis Jr., 44, Westfield, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 1, five years prison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Court Reporter

Load comments