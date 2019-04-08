Before Judge Patrick Tott
Nathopolis Gerryl Williams, 32, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced April 1, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Talia Jean Bass, 26, Walthill, Nebraska, conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance, failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced April 4, 15 years prison.
David Paul Pinney, 60, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced April 2, five years prison.
Christopher Melvin Gagnon, 38, Sioux City, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced April 3, 10 years prison.
Marcus John Morris, 34, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced April 2, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Heath Henry Hiltabrand, 33, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced April 1, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Kyle Lee Adams, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident; sentenced April 1, five years prison.
Johnathan Michael Medina, 21, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced April 2, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
James Paul Pumputis Jr., 44, Westfield, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 1, five years prison.