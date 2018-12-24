Try 1 month for 99¢
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Brandon Shane Collins, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Dec. 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Vanessa Perez, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear (all with habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Dec. 17, 15 years prison suspended, five years probation.

Leland Allen Purgett, 31, Holstein, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third violation, probation violation; sentenced Dec. 18, probation revoked, five years prison.

Anthony James Buchanan, 26, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (habitual offender enhancement), felon in possession of a firearm (habitual offender enhancement), possession of a controlled substance -- third violation; sentenced Dec. 20, 15 years prison.

Justina Shea Dekok, 31, Sioux City, manufacturing a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Dec. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Duane Jay Drummond, 59, Sioux City, fourth-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Dec. 19, 45 days jail, two years probation.

