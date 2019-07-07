Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Samantha Nicole Coop, 32, Sioux City, second-degree burglary (three counts), third-degree burglary (four counts); sentenced July 1, 25 years prison.
Johnny Edward Harris, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced June 25, 40 days jail, two years probation.
Heaven L. Medina, 21, Dakota City, third-degree theft; sentenced July 1, 30 days jail, two years probation.
Blaine Steven Parker, 32, Ceres, California, assault on a peace officer, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 28, 90 days jail.
Chase John Riessen, 28, Sioux City, escape from custody, assault, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced July 3, seven years prison.
Jesse Leroy Trudell Jr., 36, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced July 2, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Daniel Villegas, 20, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced June 24, deferred judgment, two years probation.
