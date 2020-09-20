 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Marcos Avila, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 26, five years prison.

James Michael Wooley, 38, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Sept. 15, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Vernon George Cady, 53, Sac City, Iowa, operating while intoxicated -- second offense, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

April Lee Surratt, 32, Sioux City, forgery, failure to appear; sentenced Sept. 10, five years prison.

Amber Lynn Dickinson, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Sept. 14, 15 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Christopher Dean Parker, 34, Sioux City, fourth-degree theft, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 11, 25 days jail, two years probation.

Charles Keith Boettcher, 54, Sioux City, providing false information as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 14, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

