Before Judge Julie Schumacher

Ellen Josephine Denholm, 33, Lennox, South Dakota, third-degree theft; sentenced April 24, two years prison suspended, one year probation.

Kylan Wayne Dale, 28, Macy, Nebraska, second-degree theft, operating while intoxicated -- third offense; sentenced April 22, five years prison.

Clayton William Mace, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 24, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jeremy Musgrove, 26, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced April 25, deferred judgment, one year probation.

Bruce Ironnecklace, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 24, five years prison.

Abby Sue Ferguson, 30, Sioux City, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 24, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Said Hernandez Arteaga, 21, Sioux City, serious assault; sentenced April 17, 10 days jail.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

John Lindgren, 40, Cushing, Iowa, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

