Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott
David Jaramillo-Alvarado, 39, Sioux City, second-degree theft (two counts); sentenced Dec. 19, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
