Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane

Andrew D. Sanders, 29, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced Jan. 18, 10 years prison.

Nicholas Roland, 41, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced Jan. 18, 75 days jail.

Cody Michael Plummer, 26, South Sioux City, third-degree burglary, operating vehicle without owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Jan. 13, deferred judgment on burglary charge, five years prison suspended for operating without owner's consent, five years probation, 10 days jail on possession charge.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Michael Isaiah Partida, 20, Sioux City, aggravated domestic abuse assault, serious domestic abuse assault (two counts); sentenced Jan. 14, four years prison.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Donald Allen Grant Jr., 31, South Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated -- second offense; sentence reconsidered Jan. 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

