Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Darius Charles Hamilton, 22, Sioux City, second-degree robbery; sentenced Feb. 3, 10 years prison.

Justin Richard Chinn, 38, Wayne, Nebraska, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Feb. 2, five years prison.

James Thomas White, 31, Sioux City, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense, probation violation; sentenced Feb. 1, probation revoked, seven years prison.

Vatus Merell Stewart, 50, Sioux City, sex offender registry violation -- second offense; sentenced Jan. 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jordan Case, 23, Sioux City, first-degree theft, probation violation; sentenced Jan. 28, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Hoksida William Swisher, 26, Sioux City, third-degree burglary (two counts); sentenced Jan. 27, five years prison.

Terry Joseph Tague, 42, Sioux City, forgery, credit card fraud; sentenced Jan. 27, five years prison.

