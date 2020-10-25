 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report
Before Judge Roger Sailer

Gustavo Noel Ayon-Decora, 23, Sioux City, possession of a short-barreled firearm, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Oct. 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Chastyn Lloyd Tyndall, 30, South Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 20, five years prison.

Kayleen Sharon Stallman, 35, Denison, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 20, 10 years prison.

Scott Edward Ellison, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced Oct. 22, five years prison.

Larnell Jayceon Huffman, 35, Oklahoma City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Oct. 23, five years prison.

Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Kenneth John Azure, 27, Le Mars, Iowa, second-degree theft; sentenced Oct. 23, parole revoked, 10 years prison.

