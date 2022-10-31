Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison.
Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
