 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Woodbury County court report

  • 0
Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Robert Tiefenthaler

Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison.

Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens dead after pedestrian bridge collapses in western India

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News