Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Casey John Mote, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Jordan Michael Morey, 33, Sioux City, second-degree theft, probation violation; sentenced Feb. 22, probation revoked, five years prison.
Before Judge Tod Deck
Nikolas Alexander Saul, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced March 6, five years prison.
Joshua Allen Statler, 31, Lenox, South Dakota, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud; sentenced March 6, deferred judgment, three years probation.