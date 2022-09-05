 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane

George Therion Ridlespriger, 55, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Sept. 1, five years prison.

Travis Lynn Murdock, 44, Sioux City, second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense (two counts); sentenced Aug. 25, eight years prison.

Joshua A. Shultz, 40, Sioux City, felon in possession of a firearm; sentenced Aug. 26, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

