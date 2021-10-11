 Skip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer

Tia Marie Witzka, 30, Sioux City, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury; sentenced Oct. 7, deferred judgment, four years probation.

Christopher Tapia Calderon, 18, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Terry Joe Thomas II, 39, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts); sentenced Oct. 5, four years prison suspended, two years probation.

Lionel James Lyons Sr., 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Jeremiah Patrick Clark, 19, Sioux City, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced Sept. 29, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Phoevong Bannavong, 39, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced Oct. 4, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Steven Andreasen

Jaden Landry Peeden, 24, Decatur, Nebraska, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.

