Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Roger Sailer
Tia Marie Witzka, 30, Sioux City, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury; sentenced Oct. 7, deferred judgment, four years probation.
Christopher Tapia Calderon, 18, South Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Terry Joe Thomas II, 39, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts); sentenced Oct. 5, four years prison suspended, two years probation.
Lionel James Lyons Sr., 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Jeremiah Patrick Clark, 19, Sioux City, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced Sept. 29, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Phoevong Bannavong, 39, Sergeant Bluff, third-degree sexual abuse; sentenced Oct. 4, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Jaden Landry Peeden, 24, Decatur, Nebraska, third-degree burglary; sentenced Oct. 7, deferred judgment, three years probation.