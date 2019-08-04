Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer Michael James Benoit, 21, Dakota City, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced July 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Kelly Francis James, 45, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 30, deferred judgment, two years probation. Benjamin Thayer Buckholtz, 25, Sioux City, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony; sentenced July 29, 15 years prison. Freddy Caro, 25, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Nashaun Kai Green, 39, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced July 30, five years prison. Landon Lee Hoffman, 45, Flandreau, South Dakota, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 30, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Close
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charges: assault with intent to sexually abuse, burglary 3rd. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charges: possession of marijuana, carrying concealed or dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, serious eluding. Bond amount: $8,000.
Date booked: 7/19/2019. Charges: OWI 3rd, driving with a suspended license. Bond amount: $3,500.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charges: burglary 2nd, theft 2nd, criminal mischief, hold for Tennessee. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 7/19/2019. Charge: probation violation. Bond amount: $15,000.
Date booked: 7/21/2019. Charge: serious domestic assault. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/21/2019. Charge: burglary 2nd. Bond amount: $7,500.
Date booked: 7/20/2019. Charge: vehicle burglary 3rd. Bond amount: $2,500.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with official acts. Bond amount: $6,000.
Date booked: 7/17/2019. Charges: probation violation, hold for Iowa. Bond amount: $7,300.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charges: theft 4th, interference with official acts, failure to obey police officer, hold for Nebraska. Bond amount: $13,600.
Date booked: 7/21/2019. Charges: parole violation, OWI 4th, driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $25,000.
Date booked: 7/22/2019. Charges: probation violation, drug possession. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 7/23/2019. Charges: absence from custody, no vehicle insurance, driving with a suspended license. Bond amount: $2,600.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 7/18/2019. Charge: aggravated domestic assault. Bond amount: $3,000.
Jenena McHenry, 43, Sergeant Bluff, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced July 30, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Charles Wayne Rich Jr., 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Ahmed Bile Warsame, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Haley Jo Dugdale, 32, Sioux City, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud; sentenced Aug. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation. Shelby Lee Conway, 23, Norfolk, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced July 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Close
Sioux City's first hospital, Samaritan Hospital, opened in 1884.
The hospital at 28th and Jennings streets was opened by the Sisters of Mercy in 1890.
The first section of St. Joseph Mercy hospital at 21st and Court streets, erected in the fall of 1890 and purchased by the hospital after previous quarters at 28th and Jennings streets proved to be inadequate.
St. Joseph's Mercy Hospital was founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1890. The "Mercy" name would later be conferred to one of Sioux City's present-day hospitals, Mercy Medical Center.
St. John's Hospital was founded in 1908 by Dr. William Jepson, who founded Sioux City's Samaritan Hospital more than 20 years earlier.
In the early 1970s, St. Joseph and St. Vincent, a hospital operated by the Benedictine Sisters at 6th and Jennings streets in Sioux City, joined forces to begin the city's first hospital-based ambulance service. Groundbreaking ceremonies were held in 1979 for a new $28 million hospital adjacent to St. Vincent's, the present site of Mercy Medical Center.
Methodist and Lutheran hospitals consolidated and formed St. Luke's Hospital in 1966.
Lutheran hospital in Sioux City merged with St. Luke's.
Crews from J. Myron Olson begin razing the south portion of the original St. Joseph Mercy Hospital building at 21st Street and Ingleside Avenue.
Mercy Air Care is shown in 2010 at its Sioux City helipad. The medical helicopter is based at what was then Mercy Medical Center-Sioux City, now MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.
Crews position a new MRI machine in the 2800 block of Pierce Street outside St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in 2012.
UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's hospital came into existence in 1966, with the merger of Sioux City's Lutheran and Methodist hospitals.
The exterior of Mercy Medical Center--Sioux City is shown.
Nicholas James Smith, 29, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced Aug. 1, five years prison. Jared Hill, 37, Ralston, Iowa, domestic abuse assault, child endangerment; sentenced Aug. 1, five years prison. Before Judge Zachary Hindman Mathew Michael Rinzy, 28, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced July 26, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
First courthouse
The first Woodbury County Courthouse, 1878-1918, stood at the southeast corner of Sixth and Pierce streets.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse construction
The Woodbury County Courthouse is under construction in this photo from Sept. 19, 1916.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse construction
The Woodbury County Courthouse is shown under construction in this photo from May 24, 1917. The courthouse opened the following year.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse drawing
An early drawing of the Woodbury County Courthouse is shown.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse dome
The Woodbury County Courthouse dome is under construction in this photo from Oct. 17, 1917.
Sioux City Public Museum
'Western Architect'
A page from "The Western Architect" publication from February 1921, showing the interior of the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
'Western Architect'
A page from "The Western Architect" publication from February 1921, showing the interior of the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse and City Hall
Traffic drives on Douglas Street in front of the Woodbury County Courthouse, left, and Sioux City Hall in about 1965. City Hall was found to be tipping in January 1965.
Sioux City Public Museum
Woodbury County Courthouse
The current Woodbury County courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse interior
A view from inside the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Light fixtures
Light fixtures inside the Woodbury County Courthouse.
Sioux City Public Museum
Courthouse mail chute
The 90-year-old mail chute in the Woodbury County Courthouse was shut down in 2011 because it didn't meet U.S. Postal Service requirements for public access.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Courthouse security
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew is shown in the county courthouse in a April 2015 photo.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Courtroom repairs
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services director, climbs over a bench in Courtroom 203 on the second-floor of the county courthouse in July 2016. The courtroom was closed while workers repaired a slab of marble that fell out of a window surround and almost caused stained glass windows to fall out of their frames.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse terra cotta
Straps and a board hold up a failing terra cotta tile at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse terra cotta
Kenny Schmitz, Woodbury County Building Services Director, raises a lift to a loose piece of terra cotta at the Woodbury County Courthouse in 2016. Terra cotta tiles on the south side of the building's exterior were in immediate danger of falling down to the ground and there several additional areas where cement grout was missing on the decorative tiles.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Election Watch Party
People attend an election watch party at the Woodbury County Courthouse in November 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse repair
Ceiling tiles at the Woodbury County Courthouse, shown in December 2016, were in need of repairs.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse architecture
The Woodbury County Courthouse features sculptural work by Alfonso Iannelli, an influential Italian-American modernist artist who briefly worked with Frank Lloyd Wright.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse architecture
Two buffalo head sculptures can be seen on the backside of the Woodbury County Courthouse, which opened in 1918. The building is an example of Prairie School architecture.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Courthouse exterior
The Woodbury County Courthouse, which opened in March 1918 at 620 Douglas St., houses courtrooms and most county departments.
Sioux City Journal file
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local public safety news.