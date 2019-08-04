{{featured_button_text}}
Before Judge Duane Hoffmeyer

Michael James Benoit, 21, Dakota City, delivery of a controlled substance; sentenced July 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Kelly Francis James, 45, Sergeant Bluff, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 30, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Benjamin Thayer Buckholtz, 25, Sioux City, first-degree theft, assault while participating in a felony; sentenced July 29, 15 years prison.

Freddy Caro, 25, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Nashaun Kai Green, 39, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear; sentenced July 30, five years prison.

Landon Lee Hoffman, 45, Flandreau, South Dakota, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 30, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jenena McHenry, 43, Sergeant Bluff, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced July 30, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Charles Wayne Rich Jr., 51, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced July 29, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Ahmed Bile Warsame, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced July 29, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Haley Jo Dugdale, 32, Sioux City, obtaining a prescription drug by fraud; sentenced Aug. 1, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Shelby Lee Conway, 23, Norfolk, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced July 31, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Nicholas James Smith, 29, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced Aug. 1, five years prison.

Jared Hill, 37, Ralston, Iowa, domestic abuse assault, child endangerment; sentenced Aug. 1, five years prison.

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Mathew Michael Rinzy, 28, Sioux City, third-degree theft; sentenced July 26, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

