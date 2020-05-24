Latest Woodbury County court report

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Before Judge Zachary Hindman Cherle Marie Macklem, 35, Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced May 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Yassin Shume Abdi, 37, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer; sentenced May 15, five years prison. Uwe Steven Arndt, 40, Sioux City, second-offense domestic abuse assault; sentenced April 30, 30 days jail. Chad Andrew Cable, 48, Vermillion, South Dakota, second-degree theft; sentenced May 19, deferred judgment, two years probation. Christian Parker, 17, Sioux City, interference with official acts, going armed with intent; sentenced May 14, 10 years prison.
Close
Date booked: 5/15/2020. Charge: parole violation. Bond amount: $20,000.
Date booked: 5/20/2020. Charges: driving while barred, possession of marijuana, no vehicle insurance. Bond amount: $3,300.
Date booked: 5/17/2020. Charges: building burglary, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 5/19/2020. Charges: aggravated eluding, operating without owner's consent, simple eluding, driving with suspended license, criminal trespass, reckless driving, driving left of center, speeding, parole violation. Bond amount: $5,800.
Date booked: 5/18/2020. Charge: violating no contact order. Bond amount: $1,000.
Date booked: 5/19/2020. Charges: serious domestic assault, violating no contact order, theft. Bond amount: $7,000.
Date booked: 5/17/2020. Charges: theft, building burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 5/17/2020. Charges: absence from custody, simple eluding, filing false report, hold for RTF. Bond amount: $1,000.
Date booked: 5/20/2020. Charge: possession of marijuana. Bond amount: $1,000.
Date booked: 5/19/2020. Charges: violating no contact order, causing willful injury, aggravated domestic assault, serious domestic assault. Bond amount: $33,000.
Date booked: 5/18/2020. Charges: vehicle burglary, theft. Bond amount: $5,000.
Date booked: 5/19/2020. Charges: possession of drugs, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond amount: $1,600.
Bond amount: 5/14/2020. Charges: building burglary, simple eluding, failure to obey police officer. Bond amount: $1,000.
Date booked: 5/19/2020. Charges: serious domestic assault, violating no contact orders, interference with emergency communications. Bond amount: $17,500.
Date booked: 5/14/2020. Charges: burglary, theft. Bond amount: $10,000.
Date booked: 5/14/2020. Charges: vehicle burglaries. Bond amount: $1,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.