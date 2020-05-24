You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Gavel, court, lawyer, judge, attorney
(Courtesy photo)

Before Judge Zachary Hindman

Cherle Marie Macklem, 35, Sioux City, identity theft; sentenced May 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Yassin Shume Abdi, 37, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer; sentenced May 15, five years prison.

Uwe Steven Arndt, 40, Sioux City, second-offense domestic abuse assault; sentenced April 30, 30 days jail.

Chad Andrew Cable, 48, Vermillion, South Dakota, second-degree theft; sentenced May 19, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Christian Parker, 17, Sioux City, interference with official acts, going armed with intent; sentenced May 14, 10 years prison.

