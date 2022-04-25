Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Michael Devon Flowers, 41, Sioux City, identity theft (three counts), forgery, willful injury; sentenced April 13, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Steven Andreasen
Richard Lee Edwards, 48, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced April 21, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Troy Dwight Boykin, 25, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced April 21, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Michael Fay Howley, 59, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced April 19, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Allison Carlene Riley, 29, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, assault on a peace officer; sentenced April 19, five years prison, two years probation on burglary charge, 75 days jail for assault.
Luis Moreno Ruiz, 28, Sioux City, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced April 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jesse Leroy Trudell, 41, Sioux City, assault on a peace officer (two counts); sentenced April 19, 80 days jail.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Maya Tasin White, 29, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced April 19, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.