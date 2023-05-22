Before Judge Roger Sailer
Milenia Marie Cakebread, 30, Merrill, Iowa, third-degree burglary, serious assault; sentenced May 15, 30 days jail.
Maria Angeles Palacios Ramirez, 52, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Alfredo Soberanes, 28, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced May 11, five years prisons suspended, two years probation.
Alreado Perez Jr., 27, Sioux City, delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced May 11, 10 years prison.
Joshua Crow Hernandez, 39, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced May 11, five years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Kalvin Peter Steinbach, 33, Sioux City, first-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 15, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Kenneth John Azure, 29, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, first-degree theft; sentenced May 15, 10 years prison.
Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 17, five years prison.