Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 22, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Valerie Jean Ortega, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 16, 10 years prison.
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Lianna Groth, 62, Sioux City, prostitution; sentenced March 9, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jacob Rocha, 40, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 18, 10 years prison.
