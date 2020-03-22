You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Tod Deck

Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 22, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, failure to appear; sentenced March 20, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Valerie Jean Ortega, 35, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced March 16, 10 years prison.

Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Lianna Groth, 62, Sioux City, prostitution; sentenced March 9, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Jacob Rocha, 40, Sioux City, second-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 18, 10 years prison.

