Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson
Richard Lincoln, 59, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison.
Oscar Barrientos Cale, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Feb. 26, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Guy Matney, 38, Sioux City, third-degree sexual abuse (two counts); sentenced Feb. 25, 20 years prison suspended, six years probation.
Shasta Morris, 33, Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced Feb. 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
Alexander Benjamin Phillips, 19, Le Mars, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 25, deferred judgment, two years probation.
Jesse Tweedy, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison.
Justin Wyatt Lefebvre, 37, Sioux City, first-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced Feb. 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.
Before Judge John Ackerman
Travis Ray Nelson, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 28, deferred judgment, three years probation.
Raven Charles Grant, 30, Sioux City, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison.
Benjamin Franklin Jr., 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison suspended, five years probation.