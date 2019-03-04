Try 3 months for $3
Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Richard Lincoln, 59, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison.

Oscar Barrientos Cale, 21, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, drug tax stamp violation; sentenced Feb. 26, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Guy Matney, 38, Sioux City, third-degree sexual abuse (two counts); sentenced Feb. 25, 20 years prison suspended, six years probation.

Shasta Morris, 33, Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced Feb. 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

Alexander Benjamin Phillips, 19, Le Mars, Iowa, third-degree burglary; sentenced Feb. 25, deferred judgment, two years probation.

Jesse Tweedy, 40, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 27, five years prison.

Justin Wyatt Lefebvre, 37, Sioux City, first-degree fraudulent practice; sentenced Feb. 25, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.

Before Judge John Ackerman

Travis Ray Nelson, 26, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 28, deferred judgment, three years probation.

Raven Charles Grant, 30, Sioux City, child endangerment resulting in bodily injury; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison.

Benjamin Franklin Jr., 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 28, five years prison suspended, five years probation.

