Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge James Daane
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious assault; sentenced Aug. 9, five years prison suspended, two years probation for escape, 20 days jail for assault.
Matthew Michael Queen, 35, Sioux City, second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement); sentenced Aug. 7, 15 years prison suspended, three years probation.
Agnes Leona Horton, 36, Winnebago, Nebraska, third-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 9, two years prison suspended, two years probation.
Jamie R. Von Hagel, 40, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 8, 10 years prison suspended, two years probation.