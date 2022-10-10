 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary

Clarence Melvin Paulsen, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Chad Michael Birdsell, 44, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Seth James Lawler, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

