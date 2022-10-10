Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Jeffrey Neary
Clarence Melvin Paulsen, 44, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 5, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Chad Michael Birdsell, 44, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced Oct. 3, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Seth James Lawler, 30, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Oct. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
