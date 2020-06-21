You are the owner of this article.
Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Kelsey Marie Schrader, 29, Lincoln, Nebraska, forgery; sentenced June 18, five years prison.

Travis Jonathan Geigle, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense, probation violation; sentenced June 15, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Jennifer Rae Johnson, 46, South Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced June 15, five years prison.

Brett Michael Walking-Eagle, 41, Sioux City, forgery; sentenced June 16, 30 days jail.

Latea Elaine Tyndall, 27, Sioux City, second-degree criminal mischief, simple assault; sentenced June 15, five years prison suspended, two years probation for criminal mischief, two days jail for assault.

Nicholas Ryan Parker, 21, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced June 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Henry James White, 43, Sioux City, escape from custody; sentenced June 15, five years prison.

Travis Patrick Lynch, 45, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, probation violation; sentenced June 11, probation revoked, 10 years prison.

Terrance Frazier, 32, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced June 8, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

