Before Judge Jeffrey Poulson

Jamis Love, 41, Sioux Falls, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 15, 10 years prison.

Jeremy John Ammerman, 40, Sioux Falls, third-degree theft; sentenced Feb. 14, 150 days jail.

Daniel Adonis Plummer, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense (two counts); sentenced Feb. 12, five years prison suspended, three years probation, 90 days jail.

Dominic Southivong, 26, Sioux City, assault causing bodily injury (three counts), assault displaying a dangerous weapon, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, third-degree criminal mischief; sentenced Feb. 13, 210 days jail, five years prison suspended, two years probation.

Graham John Brunet, 33, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, possession of a controlled substance; sentenced Feb. 12, deferred judgment, two years probation on gun charge, seven days jail on drug charge.

Marcus Clark, 26, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 13, two years prison suspended, two years probation.

Austin Lee Agnitsch, 23, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 12, five years prison.

Jeffery Clifford Evans Jr., 41, Sioux City, exclusion zone violation by a sex offender -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 11, five years prison suspended, three years probation.

Nicole A. Lascala, 35, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Feb. 11, deferred judgment, four years probation.

Before Judge Patrick Tott

Jonathan Antonio Chable, 24, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a simulated substance, possession of a controlled substance -- second offense; sentenced Feb. 8, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation.

