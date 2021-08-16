Latest Woodbury County court report

Before Judge Steven Andreasen
James Nicholas Winbolt, 42, Sioux City, second-degree theft, eluding, possession of burglar's tools, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Aug. 12, five years prison.
Wade Earl Ven Osdel, 63, Sioux Falls, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility (two counts), possession of a controlled substance (two counts); sentenced Aug. 6, five years prison suspended, two years probation on introduction charges, 200 days jail on possession charges.
Kathy Jo Hulit, 30, Sioux City, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, three years probation.
Serrjio Enriquez, 33, Sherman, Texas, second-degree theft; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison.
Hope Elizabeth Ellinger, 26, Sioux City, operating while intoxicated, child endangerment; sentenced Aug. 10, two year prison suspended, two years probation on child endangerment charge, 20 days jail for OWI.
Before Judge Patrick Tott
Jerry Lee Tyndall, 37, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison.
Alex Wayne Lyons, 35, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced Aug. 9, five years prison.
Connor Todd Sulsberger, 21, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault; sentenced Aug. 12; deferred judgment, two years probation.
Kristi Lynn Crilly, 30, Anthon, Iowa, forgery, second-degree theft, identity theft; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, three years probation on forgery, theft charges, 60 days jail for identity theft.
Before Judge Zachary Hindman
Michael McPeek, 39, Sioux City, introduction of a controlled substance into a detention facility; sentenced July 30, five years prison suspended, two years probation.